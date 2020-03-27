Vistara Airlines announces leave without pay, defers annual increment

will implement one to three days of leave without pay for its employees in April and has deferred its annual increment to July, following the suspension of all domestic operations till April 14.

"While we are doing all possible, including a recruitment freeze, we have to look at other means to further reduce our cost," the airline's chief executive officer Leslie Thng said in an email to employees today.

Air India, GoAir and IndiGo have already announced salary cuts to tide over cash crunch caused by suspension of operations.

In Vistara the leave without pay will be implemented between April 1-14 and will cover all employees except junior ground staff and the cabin crew.

" I am aware that the above measures have financial impact on you, but I urge you to understand the unprecedented situation that we are going through which are impacting our business and cash flow. Our main priority is to preserve job and maintain employment for everyone within the Vistara family," Thng said.