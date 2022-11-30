'Do not worry about future', Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan writes to employees

Soon after Tata group announced the merger of Vistara and Air India, Vinod Kannan on Tuesday said it will be "business as usual" for all stakeholders during the integration process, which will take some time. In order to calm the fears of the employees, Kannan wrote a letter to them and urged them "not to worry".

"I urge you not to worry and speculate about your future. We remain an integral part of the aviation footprint of our shareholders and this does not change - regardless of the AOC we ascribe to," he wrote in the letter.

Vistara is 51 per cent owned by Tata group and the remaining 49 per cent shareholding is with Singapore Airlines (SIA).

Kanna said that Vistara is a fine manifestation of its parent brands Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, and "we are delighted that we will continue to be guided by their legacies as we merge with Air India".

"The integration process will take some time, and during this phase, it will be business as usual for all our stakeholders, including customers. We will continue to share relevant information with all of them, as appropriate," he said.

A full-service carrier, Vistara was the country's second-largest domestic carrier with a market share of 9.2 per cent in October.

Kannan added that the company will continue to expand its fleet from 54 to 70 by 2023. Additionally, the airlines will continue to introduce new routes and destinations.

"We remain committed to the growth, fleet and expansion plans that we had charted out - plans that see us going from the current 54 aircraft fleet to 70 by the end of 2023. This will continue and we will progressively introduce new routes, new destinations and new frequencies as we had originally set out to do - as Vistara," he wrote.

Currently, the airline connects 43 domestic and overseas destinations and operates more than 260 flights daily with a fleet of 54 aircraft. It has around 4,700 employees.

(With PTI inputs)