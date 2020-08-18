Vistara enters long-haul flights, to operate Delhi-London route for a month

Vistara will operate non stop flights between Delhi and London Heathrow from August 28 to September 30 making a foray in long haul operations.

The airline will deploy its brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the route. The airline received its second 787-9 aircraft recently and is also seeking necessary regulatory approvals to soon operate similar special flights to Paris and Frankfurt.

Vistara will compete with Air India, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic for traffic on London-India route.

Vistara's one-way fares from Delhi to London start at Rs 29,912 in economy class, Rs 44,449 in premuim economy, and Rs 77,373 in business class, the airline said.