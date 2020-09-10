Vistara: Here's why slow and steady may not always win the race

In early March 2020, Vistara inducted its first B787-9 — the Dreamliner — to launch its international operations, almost five years after it took to the skies, a much-anticipated moment for the Tata-Singapore Airlines joint venture in India. But as luck would have it, the aircraft arrived to stand on the ground for several months as the Covid-19 pandemic grounded airlines worldwide.

For close to six months, the aircraft lay idle and was joined by a second one in August, in consonance with the induction schedule. It is, however, only at the end of August that Vistara decided ...