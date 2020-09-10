JUST IN
Business Standard

Vistara: Here's why slow and steady may not always win the race

'The airline has been slow and stodgy in its management in this time of crisis,' says an aviation industry analyst

Anjuli Bhargava  |  New Delhi 

In early March 2020, Vistara inducted its first B787-9 — the Dreamliner — to launch its international operations, almost five years after it took to the skies, a much-anticipated moment for the Tata-Singapore Airlines joint venture in India. But as luck would have it, the aircraft arrived to stand on the ground for several months as the Covid-19 pandemic grounded airlines worldwide.

For close to six months, the aircraft lay idle and was joined by a second one in August, in consonance with the induction schedule. It is, however, only at the end of August that Vistara decided ...

First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 06:02 IST

