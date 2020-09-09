What Serum Institute's persistence on Oxford vaccine trials means for India

On Tuesday AstraZeneca voluntarily suspended clinical trials in the UK for the University of Oxford-developed vaccine candidate after an event of potential adverse side effect came to notice. The Indian arm of the trials continues its process.

A lot is riding on what is dubbed as one of the frontrunners for Covid-19 vaccine. A look at what it means for India and Serum Institute: Why was the AstraZeneca-Oxford University trial paused? British-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca on Tuesday decided to halt clinical trials of AZD1222, a vaccine candidate developed by the University of ...