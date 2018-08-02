Vistara offers fare options, tweaks product for cost-conscious traveller

The Tata-Singapore Airlines carrier that started life as a premium full-service airline is charting a new course for the brand, hoping to get a ride into the country’s bustling low-fares market.

The move comes just before Vistara’s international debut and is also being seen as an attempt to consolidate its position at home before taking off to distant shores. But is the airline diluting its positioning? And is there no place for a premium brand in the highly commoditised airline sector in the country? Vistara launched as a full-service premium airline three years ...