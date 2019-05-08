Vistara's Europe plans likely to get grounded Jet Airways wings

The Tata group has pressed the pedal on its aviation ventures, rushing to fill the void after the recent grounding of Jet Airways. As part of this plan, the group’s full service carrier Vistara is considering acquiring 16 planes of grounded Jet, including 10 Boeing 777 aircraft.

The airline is also planning to induct at least three single-aisle Boeing 737 planes of Jet Airways. Getting a few Airbus A330, wide-body planes, is also part of Vistara’s plans. The Tata group is likely to formally discuss the fleet acquisition strategy for its aviation business ...