Vivriti Capital ends 2nd round of equity funding from Creation Investments

Vivriti Capital, a technology-enabled marketplace for institutional and enterprise debt, has secured Rs 110 crore worth of equity in an additional round of funding from its existing investor, Creation Investments. This comes just within two months of the closure in December 2018 wherein the company had raised Rs 200 crore from

With the current equity infusion, Vivriti’s overall capital stands at around Rs 320 crore. The company plans to deploy the funds to scale up its balance sheet and to strengthen the marketplace platform.

Gaurav Kumar, founder, said the company will use fresh funds to scale up business and invest in technology to build the credit engine and deepen product suite. The platform currently has over 200 plus clients and over 120 investors. The company offer a host of products such as Securitisation, NCDs, Direct Assignments, Term Loans, CDs, and CPs among others.

Recently the company launched the credit engine for

Started in mid-2017 by Gaurav Kumar and Vineet Sukumar, Vivriti got approval from the to float an NBFC in January 2018. It has facilitated transactions of over Rs 12,000 crore since inception.