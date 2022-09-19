Vizhinjam port runs into rough weather amid protests from fisher community

According to locals in Vizhinjam, 16 km south-west of Kerala’s capital city Thiruvananthapuram, the concept of a trans-shipment port in the area was floated way back in the 1990s. Since then, it took more than 15 years for work on the project to begin in 2015. Now, almost seven years later, construction work at the Adani Group’s Rs 7,500-crore project is stalled due to protests from the fisher community led by the powerful Latin Catholic Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.