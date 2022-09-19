JUST IN
Business Standard

Vizhinjam port runs into rough weather amid protests from fisher community

Members of the local community are at loggerheads over the impact of the Adani group's port project

Topics
Vizhinjam Port | Fishermen

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Security personnel attempt to disperse fishermen and activists during a protest against Adani port project in Vizhinjam, in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo: PTI)
Security personnel attempt to disperse fishermen and activists during a protest against Adani port project in Vizhinjam, in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo: PTI)

According to locals in Vizhinjam, 16 km south-west of Kerala’s capital city Thiruvananthapuram, the concept of a trans-shipment port in the area was floated way back in the 1990s. Since then, it took more than 15 years for work on the project to begin in 2015. Now, almost seven years later, construction work at the Adani Group’s Rs 7,500-crore project is stalled due to protests from the fisher community led by the powerful Latin Catholic Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram.

First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 19:07 IST

