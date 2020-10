Voda Idea, Airtel bat for tariff hike, but Reliance Jio is sitting tight

The chorus for a tariff hike from incumbents is getting louder. In August, Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal declared firmly that mobile tariffs have to go up for the industry to be sustainable.

Backing him up was Vodafone Idea chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla who called tariffs, despite last December’s 40-50 per cent increase, very low and said raising them was vital for growth. But Reliance Jio is sitting tight or at least is in no mood to oblige. Instead, a few days ago, it unleashed a price war in the post-paid mobile space, an area where it has less than one per cent share of ...