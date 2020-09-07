Vodafone decides to stick with no-equity plan after decade of washout

JUST IN
Business Standard

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Vodafone has written off nearly $12 billion, in various phases, on account of its Indian investments, both in Vodafone India and after its merger with Aditya Birla-owned Idea Cellular. That is even higher than what the UK telecom giant paid to acquire Hutchison Essar back in 2007 as it began its tryst with India. And while it has invested over $16.4 billion in the country, it has hardly made any returns for its UK shareholders.

They are livid. That is why, on Friday, Vodafone Group Plc made it clear once again that it will not put any more money into Vodafone Idea. The statement ...

First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 06:10 IST

