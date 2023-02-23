Vodafone Germany, Tech Mahindra deepen partnership for enhanced service

on Thursday announced that it is expanding partnership with Germany to enhance customer and sales experience.

As a part of this multi-year engagement, Comviva, a company, will deliver a unified sales solution across mobile, fixed, cable and TV services businesses of Germany.

Germany's partnership with began in 2019 with focus on "transforming assisted sales experience."

According to a press release issued by the company, the expanded partnership will target transforming non-assisted digital sales channels and elevating the entire integrated buying experience.

"Expanded partnership to deliver a more comprehensive view of customer journeys, enhanced omnichannel experience across assisted and digital channels", the release said.

The partnership with Comviva BlueMarble will enable a unified sales experience across mobile, fixed, cable and TV services of Vodafone Germany and enabled new revenue opportunities by delivering bundled propositions through a centralised or converged unified platform, the press release said.

Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said “At Tech Mahindra, we firmly believe in the power of innovation and investment in intellectual property development. Our product and platform strategy are a testament to our deep domain expertise in the Telecom industry. We are grateful for the support and guidance of Vodafone Group as we embark on a new chapter in our digital journey, building the groundwork for the next generation of technology solutions on BlueMarble foundation."

Ulrich Irnich, CIO at Vodafone Germany said, “We are a customer-obsessed organisation. Our expanded partnership and choice of ODA-compliant cloud-native Comviva platform will enable us to enhance the customer experience even further, driving personalisation at scale and further optimising experience across online and in-store. The new solution shall help us align teams around a single view of the customer, with insights and activation capabilities that will make experiences even more seamless, connected and relevant.”

Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva said, “Today, customers use a variety of touchpoints to engage both digitally and offline and a unified integrated customer experience across all channels is paramount. Our partnership shall deliver a more comprehensive view of customer journeys and enhanced omnichannel experiences. We are extremely excited about this partnership, and it shall serve as a great foundation for personalization efforts, while also empowering organizational efficiency.”