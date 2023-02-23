Vodafone Germany, Tech Mahindra deepen partnership for enhanced service

-
ALSO READ
Comviva targets 10% of 5G-enabled business globally in next 5 years
M&M to unveil Mahindra XUV 400 EV this week; here's what we know so far
Vodafone to hand over pink slips to 'several hundred' employees: Report
Tech Mahindra to consider interim dividend for FY23 in board meeting
'Not possible to do away with repossession agents': Mahindra Finance MD
-
Tech Mahindra on Thursday announced that it is expanding partnership with Vodafone Germany to enhance customer and sales experience.
As a part of this multi-year engagement, Comviva, a Tech Mahindra company, will deliver a unified sales solution across mobile, fixed, cable and TV services businesses of Vodafone Germany.
Vodafone Germany's partnership with Tech Mahindra began in 2019 with focus on "transforming assisted sales experience."
According to a press release issued by the company, the expanded partnership will target transforming non-assisted digital sales channels and elevating the entire integrated buying experience.
"Expanded partnership to deliver a more comprehensive view of customer journeys, enhanced omnichannel experience across assisted and digital channels", the release said.
The partnership with Comviva BlueMarble will enable a unified sales experience across mobile, fixed, cable and TV services of Vodafone Germany and enabled new revenue opportunities by delivering bundled propositions through a centralised or converged unified platform, the press release said.
Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media and Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said “At Tech Mahindra, we firmly believe in the power of innovation and investment in intellectual property development. Our product and platform strategy are a testament to our deep domain expertise in the Telecom industry. We are grateful for the support and guidance of Vodafone Group as we embark on a new chapter in our digital journey, building the groundwork for the next generation of technology solutions on BlueMarble foundation."
Ulrich Irnich, CIO at Vodafone Germany said, “We are a customer-obsessed organisation. Our expanded partnership and choice of ODA-compliant cloud-native Comviva platform will enable us to enhance the customer experience even further, driving personalisation at scale and further optimising experience across online and in-store. The new solution shall help us align teams around a single view of the customer, with insights and activation capabilities that will make experiences even more seamless, connected and relevant.”
Manoranjan (Mao) Mohapatra, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva said, “Today, customers use a variety of touchpoints to engage both digitally and offline and a unified integrated customer experience across all channels is paramount. Our partnership shall deliver a more comprehensive view of customer journeys and enhanced omnichannel experiences. We are extremely excited about this partnership, and it shall serve as a great foundation for personalization efforts, while also empowering organizational efficiency.”
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 18:03 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU