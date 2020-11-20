Vodafone Idea, Bharti Infratel shares soar on completion of merger deal

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers merge; VIL gets Rs 3,760 cr for Indus holding
Vodafone lenders approve merger of Indus Towers with Bharti Infratel
Bharti Infratel dips 5% as Co extends deadline for merger with Indus Towers
Bharti Infratel gains 7% after it completes merger with Indus Towers
AGR case: Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea may submit separate payment plans
-
Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) and Bharti Infratel surged on Friday on completion of the Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers merger deal.
The scrip of debt-ridden VIL jumped over 8 per cent while that of Bharti Infratel soared 19 per cent.
A day after the announcement about completion of the deal, Bharti Infratel skyrocketed 19.26 per cent to Rs 221.70, after touching an intra-day high of Rs 223.05 on the NSE.
The stock closed 17.73 per cent higher at Rs 218.50 on the BSE after touching an intra-day high of Rs 222.70.
VIL shares gained 8.31 per cent to close at Rs 10.04 on the BSE. It had touched an intra-day high of Rs 10.13. On the NSE, the scrip rose 7.57 per cent to close at Rs 9.95 apiece after touching an intra-day high of Rs 10.15.
According to a regulatory filing, the merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers to create a mega tower company has been completed, and Vodafone Idea has received about Rs 3,760 crore cash for its 11.15 per cent holding in Indus.
As promoters of the new company, Vodafone Group will hold 28.12 per cent stake in the merged entity while the holding of Bharti Airtel Group will be about 36.7 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU