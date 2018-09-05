Vodafone, Idea Cellular shed one-third of the workforce since merger

Vodafone and Idea Cellular, which have merged to become the country’s largest telecom operator, have together shed around 8,000 employees, or close to one-third of the workforce, in the last 17 months ever since the deal was announced. The newly crowned top telco Vodafone Idea Ltd has an employee count of around 17,000 at its inception, multiple sources in the know told Business Standard after the merger got an all clear last week.

