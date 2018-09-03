JUST IN
After India deals, PVR sets eyes on foreign markets like Saudi, Sri Lanka
Vodafone Idea raises Rs 15 bn through debt, its first since incorporation

The NCDs have the maturity period of 5 years and have been offered at an interest rate of 10.9 per cent per annum

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The immediate priority of the merged entity will be to consolidate its position across the range of service offerings

Telecom major Vodafone Idea Limited Monday raised Rs 15 billion fund through non-convertible debentures on private placement basis -- first debt after its incorporation.

"The Securities Allotment Committee have at their meeting held today i.e. on September 3, 2018, allotted 15,000 unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 15 billion on private placement basis," Vodafone Idea said in a regulatory filing.

The NCDs have the maturity period of 5 years and have been offered at an interest rate of 10.9 per cent per annum.

Idea Cellular Ltd and Vodafone Plc on last Friday announced the completion of the $23.2 billion merger of their India operations to create the country's largest telecom operator to take on competition from Reliance Jio.

The merged entity, called Vodafone Idea Ltd, will has a subscriber base of over 408 million and a market share of over 35 per cent, overtaking Bharti Airtel to take numero uno spot. The merger puts Vodafone India and Idea in a strong position to cut costs and thus compete effectively with Reliance Jio. Savings from the deal are estimated at Rs 140 billion.
