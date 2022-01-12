Vodafone Idea dues conversion will free up money to pay lenders

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea Q2: ARPU may rise QoQ amid subscriber churn, say analysts
Eye on revenue growth, Vodafone Idea revises plans for corporate customers
Is the worst over for Vodafone Idea stock?
Voda Idea Q1 loss may narrow; fund raising, ARPU growth plan eyed: Analysts
Jio joins Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, goes for 20% hike in tariffs
-
Vodafone Idea’s (Vi’s) decision for conversion of dues to government into equity is beneficial for lenders as its liabilities will reduce and more money will be available to service the huge loan pile. However, clarity on the road map for conversion is necessary, said senior bank executives.
Its gross debt stood at Rs 1.93 trillion as of September, of which deferred spectrum payment obligations were Rs 1.08 trillion, and debt from banks and financial institutions of Rs 22,700 crore, according to an investor presentation.
A top executive at a private bank said the money that was going towards paying government dues would stay in the books and should be used for loan payment. As for giving additional funds, bankers said some of the bank guarantees would be returned, releasing space for additional exposure. The conversion of dues into equity is just one element and banks will have to assess the plans. Vi raised about Rs 5,000 crore via short-term loans from lenders, including State Bank of India and Union Bank of India.
A senior public sector bank executive said this is essentially bridge funding to meet immediate liabilities.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU