Vodafone Idea hires Bank of America, Morgan Stanley for $1.9-bn fibre sale

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea hits new low, trades near rights issue price of Rs 12.5
Vodafone Idea hits fresh low of Rs 28.30 ahead of rights issue
Vodafone Idea board approves Rs 25,000 crore rights issue at 60% discount
Vodafone Idea slips 12%, hits new low as rights issue shares start trading
Telecom dept floats Voda-Idea FDI plan Cabinet note ahead of rights issue
-
Vodafone Idea has hired Bank of America and Morgan Stanley to help sell its fibre assets as India's largest mobile carrier by users seeks to bolster its finances, sources said.
The bankers will initiate discussions with potential buyers for the fibre assets, which could be valued at as much as Rs 130 billion ($1.9 billion), the sources said. A final decision has yet to be made on the valuation and the stake to be sold, and the company could bring in more banks for the sale, the people said.
Representatives for Vodafone Idea and Morgan Stanley declined to comment, while a Bank of America spokesman didn’t immediately respond to requests for comments. A deal, if successful, would help the phone-service provider add to the funds it’s been raising to pare debt and fend off rivals Airtel and Jio Infocomm, an upstart that upended the market after its debut in 2016.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU