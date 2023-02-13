JUST IN
Debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech Dec quarter net loss widens to Rs 601 crore
Business Standard

Vodafone Idea may get 60 days to raise funds before govt asks for Q3 dues

The company has paid about 10% of the charges and fees it owes govt for the October-December quarter

Topics
Vodafone Idea | Fundraising | Telecom

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

Vodafone Idea
The development came nearly 13 months after the Vi board cleared the interest conversion

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is likely to give Vodafone Idea (Vi) up to 60 days to raise fresh funds and invest in the company, before it asks for the pending third quarter dues that the company owes to the government, officials said.

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 19:05 IST

