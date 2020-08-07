Vodafone Idea may go for fund raising after AGR verdict, plans tariff hike

will consider fund raising after the outcome of the case in the Supreme Court, the company management said today while highlighting five-point strategy to increase revenue and profit.

posted pre tax loss of Rs 25,460 crore in the first quarter of FY21 due to lower revenue and provisioning.

In an investor conference call on Friday, the company's managing director and CEO Ravinder Takkar also hinted at tariff hikes and said any suggestion to discard 2G network was wrong as it provides a low-cost service option to certain segments of society. Around 58 per cent of Vodafone Idea's 280 million customers are on 2G network.

Last week Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani had said policy steps should be taken to make 2G part of history. Takkar did not name Reliance chairman while making his observations.

The company has AGR dues of Rs 58, 254 crore and has sought fifteen year time frame to pay the dues. The company has already paid Rs 7,854 cr towards these dues. The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its order on the time frame.

The company’s chief financial officer Akshaya Moondra said that the court order will enable it to assess funding requirement and will take a suitable action post the order.

Vodafone Idea's first quarter result was imapcted to due to Covid-19 lockdown and its average revenue per user (ARPU) fell sequentially as closure of stores limited recharge options.

Takkar outlined five point strategy for growth which includes network investment in 16 top revenue generating circles, initiatives to increase ARPU, focus on enterprise business, partnerships and cost optimisation.

The Vodafone MD said the company will also focus on converting 2G subscribers to 4G network. He however added that 2G network provides a service option to a section of society. Even in developed countries 15 per cent of consumers use 2G, he added.

He said that current ARPUs in the industry were suppressed. While the sector regulator is yet to take a call on floor price, Takkar said there was an opportunity to increase tariffs.