JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Genpact reports 16% drop in profit to $62 million for June quarter
Business Standard

Vodafone Idea may go for fund raising after AGR verdict, plans tariff hike

Discarding 2G is wrong, says CEO; company highlights five-point strategy to increase revenue and profit

Topics
Vodafone Idea | Adjusted gross revenue | Telecom

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

AGR impact: Voda Idea posts biggest quarterly loss in India Inc history
Vodafone Idea has AGR dues of Rs 58, 254 crore and has sought fifteen year time frame to pay the dues

Vodafone Idea will consider fund raising after the outcome of the adjusted gross revenue case in the Supreme Court, the company management said today while highlighting five-point strategy to increase revenue and profit.

Vodafone Idea posted pre tax loss of Rs 25,460 crore in the first quarter of FY21 due to lower revenue and provisioning.

In an investor conference call on Friday, the telecom company's managing director and CEO Ravinder Takkar also hinted at tariff hikes and said any suggestion to discard 2G network was wrong as it provides a low-cost service option to certain segments of society. Around 58 per cent of Vodafone Idea's 280 million customers are on 2G network.

Last week Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani had said policy steps should be taken to make 2G part of history. Takkar did not name Reliance chairman while making his observations.

The telecom company has AGR dues of Rs 58, 254 crore and has sought fifteen year time frame to pay the dues. The company has already paid Rs 7,854 cr towards these dues. The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its order on the time frame.

The company’s chief financial officer Akshaya Moondra said that the court order will enable it to assess funding requirement and will take a suitable action post the order.

Vodafone Idea's first quarter result was imapcted to due to Covid-19 lockdown and its average revenue per user (ARPU) fell sequentially as closure of stores limited recharge options.

Takkar outlined five point strategy for growth which includes network investment in 16 top revenue generating circles, initiatives to increase ARPU, focus on enterprise business, partnerships and cost optimisation.

The Vodafone MD said the company will also focus on converting 2G subscribers to 4G network. He however added that 2G network provides a service option to a section of society. Even in developed countries 15 per cent of consumers use 2G, he added.

He said that current ARPUs in the industry were suppressed. While the telecom sector regulator is yet to take a call on floor price, Takkar said there was an opportunity to increase tariffs.
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 20:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU