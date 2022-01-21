Vodafone Idea Q3 loss widens to Rs 7,230 crore amid dip in revenue, users

-
Vodafone Idea (Vi) loss widened 59.5 per cent to Rs 7230 crore in Q3FY22 on a year on year basis amid fall in revenue and subscribers. In the same period last year the company had posted a loss of Rs 4,532 crore.
Gross revenue decreased 10.8 per cent to Rs 9,717 crore in the third quarter of FY22, while earning before interest tax and depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slipped by the same margin to Rs 3,816 crore.
The company’s third quarter result last year had benefited from exceptional income of Rs 1,686 crore which included gains from sale of stake in Indus.
On a sequential basis however the company fared better registering 3.3 per cent increase in revenue. The increase was largely due to tariff hikes taken by mobile service providers in November. Average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter rose 5.2 per cent to Rs 115 on a sequential basis. The company however lost 5.8 million customers during this period.
“While the overall subscriber base has declined as a result of the tariff interventions, the 4G subscriber base remained resilient on the back of superior data and voice experience offered by Vi GIGAnet. We remain focused on executing our strategy to improve our competitive position and win in the marketplace,” the company’s managing director Ravinder Takkar said in a statement.
The company’s 4G subscriber base rose sequentially to 117 million from 116.2 million in the second quarter.
The company also said it has achieved 90 per cent of its targeted savings in operating expenses on a run rate basis in Q3FY22 against Rs 4,000 crore annualized saving target.
As of December end the company’s total gross debt (excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued but not due) stood at Rs 1.98 trillion. This comprised deferred spectrum obligations, adjusted gross revenue liability and bank loans.
