Vodafone Idea reports Rs 5,005-crore loss for Oct-Dec quarter post merger

Vodafone Idea Ltd reported a loss on Wednesday, in its second quarterly results since Vodafone Plc merged its Indian operations with Idea Cellular in August last year.
The loss after tax was Rs 5,005 crore in the quarter ended December 31, the company said in a statement. Revenue from operations was Rs 11,765 crore.
The company said the quarterly numbers were not comparable on account of the merger last year.
