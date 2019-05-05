Vodafone Idea's revenue market share to slip below 25% by FY21: Analysts

As telecom operators race to roll out 4G network to subscribers and repair pricing across the country, analysts have been concerned about the fate of top players.

In fact, some analysts feel that Vodafone Idea's revenue market share could slip below 25 per cent over the next 18 months. While analysts expect stability in the sector by end of FY20, they say that there is little scope for the incumbents Bharati Airtel and Vodafone Idea (VIL) to return to the top position across the portfolio of telecom performance metrics like revenue market share, subscriber additions or content ...