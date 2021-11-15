Vodafone Idea says expects fundraising to conclude in current fiscal

(Vi) expects to conclude its fund raising in the current financial year, chief executive officer Ravinder Takkar said today. He indicated that a tariff hike which is critical for survival of the sector would happen soon.

Takkar made the remarks in a post second quarter conference call on Monday. While the company narrowed down its subscriber loss and reported a sequential increase in its average revenue per user, there was a limited year-on-year decline in its net loss which stood at Rs 7132 crore in the second quarter FY 22.

Vi continues to make focused investments to increase its coverage and is in advanced discussions with banks and investors for raising debt and equity. Funds will be raised for fresh investments and also for repaying around Rs 6,000 crore of debt that is due over the next few months.

Takkar said the government’s reforms package has alleviated investor concerns and the company expects renewed investor interest in the company. He said the company is in the process of updating its business plan and will make a disclosure on the fund raising on its finalisation. “We expect to conclude the exercise during this fiscal year,” Takkar stated.

He added that tariff hikes should happen soon in the backdrop of the reforms package. “The time for tariff hikes is certainly approaching,” he said.

Vi’s chief financial officer Akshaya Moondra said spectrum dues of around Rs 58,910 crore will be deferred over the four years as a result of the reforms package. The company is in discussion with the department of telecommunication to determine the amount of adjusted gross revenue dues that will get deferred.

The reforms package will also reduce the number of performance based bank guarantees that the company provides to the government and the amount covered under the guarantees will come down to 20 per cent. The company also expects the government to return bank guarantees in view of the four year moratorium on payment of spectrum dues. At present bank guarantees need to be provided for a year before payment of spectrum dues.

Asked about rival Jio’s new smartphone and Airtel’s cashback offer, Takkar said Vi has tie ups with device manufacturers and finance which offer easy instalments to customers to purchase a new handset. He said the strategy gives customers a choice of handset to choose from and the company is deploying it to ensure conversion of more customers from 2G to 4G.