Vodafone-Idea ties up with Hungama to roll out music streaming service

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with Hungama Music to launch a music streaming service to drive digital adoption and monetisation.
Vi said it will offer six months of premium subscription of Hungama Music at no extra cost to its customers.
Vi's chief marketing officer Avneesh Khosla said that there is a huge opportunity in the segment. While there are 600 million smart phone users in the country currently, the number of customers using a music streaming service is around 250 million.
Vi hopes to scale up the proportion of users generating high average revenue through this service. Khosla said Vi will look at monetisation opportunities from the streaming service but didn't share a time frame.
With this announcement, Vi joins rivals Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio which already have a music streaming service.
"Vi is committed to work with partners across varied domains to provide unique and compelling digital offerings for its consumers with varied needs and preferences. In the near future we will continue to see a lot more new initiatives being launched as this agenda gains scale and momentum," Khosla said.
