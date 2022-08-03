JUST IN
Reliance Jio's purchase of 700 MHz likely to give it edge over rivals
Vodafone Idea to target premium customer base for its 5G services
Delhi, Mumbai may lead as Jio eyes 5G launch in 9 cities by January
Kotak arm to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore to invest in PE, VC funds
Jitendra New EV inks pact with FAE Bikes to supply 12K e-scooters
Maruti couldn't produce 51K units due to chip crunch in June qtr: CFO
SP Group sells entire stake in Jammu highway project to NIIF for $290 mn
Akasa Air to launch daily flights on Chennai-Mumbai route from Sept 15
MGL hikes CNG price by Rs 6/kg, PNG by Rs 4 a unit with immediate effect
Recovery of market share a challenge for tractor major Escorts Kubota
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Delhi, Mumbai may lead as Jio eyes 5G launch in 9 cities by January
Business Standard

Vodafone Idea to target premium customer base for its 5G services

Telecom analysts say the industry is moving into a duopoly with Reliance Jio (Jio) and Bharti Airtel (Airtel) taking the lead

Topics
5G network | Vodafone Idea | Reliance Jio

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Tough future call: What happens if VIL isn't out of the woods in 4 years?
With a customer base of 259 million as of June this year, the third-largest telecom operator is waiting for the government to pick up a 33.5 per cent stake in the company in lieu of ending dues offered to it as telecom relief package.

On the brink of bankruptcy until recently, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has won the 5G spectrum for Rs 18,800 crore in 17 circles. But this will not be enough for the telecommunication (telecom) operator to retain its customer base, observe analysts.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on 5G network

First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 06:15 IST

`
.