Vodafone Idea to target premium customer base for its 5G services

With a customer base of 259 million as of June this year, the third-largest telecom operator is waiting for the government to pick up a 33.5 per cent stake in the company in lieu of ending dues offered to it as telecom relief package.

On the brink of bankruptcy until recently, (Vi) has won the 5G spectrum for Rs 18,800 crore in 17 circles. But this will not be enough for the telecommunication (telecom) operator to retain its customer base, observe analysts.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.