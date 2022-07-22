Vodafone Idea's chief financial officer Akshaya Moondra named CEO

-
ALSO READ
Don't see inflation as challenge for tariff hike: Vi CEO Ravinder Takkar
5G use case is up in the air; Rs 25k cr enough for now: Voda Idea MD & CEO
Share issue to govt will happen fairly soon: Vi mgmt tells shareholders
Telecom industry is at last seeing healthy improvement in key parameters
Will reduction in 5G spectrum prices keep Indian telcos flying?
-
Vodafone Idea's chief financial officer Akshaya Moondra has been appointed as the CEO of the company.
Moondra takes over from Ravinder Takkar, whose three-year tenure as CEO ends on August 18.
The telecom company's board approved Moondra's appointment on Friday. The company is yet to name a chief financial officer to take Moondra's place.
Takkar will continue as non-executive and non-independent director on the board after his term as MD & CEO ends.
The change of guard comes as the joint venture company continues to scout for investors. Takkar had earlier indicated that the company is looking to Rs 25,000 crore from investors.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU