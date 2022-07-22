Vodafone Idea's chief financial officer Akshaya Moondra named CEO

Vodafone Idea's chief financial officer Akshaya Moondra has been appointed as the of the company.

Moondra takes over from Ravinder Takkar, whose three-year tenure as ends on August 18.

The telecom company's board approved Moondra's appointment on Friday. The company is yet to name a chief financial officer to take Moondra's place.

Takkar will continue as non-executive and non-independent director on the board after his term as MD & ends.

The change of guard comes as the joint venture company continues to scout for investors. Takkar had earlier indicated that the company is looking to Rs 25,000 crore from investors.