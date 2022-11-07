JUST IN
Vodafone may have to raise tariffs to meet a Rs 6,400 cr shortfall by Sept
EvolutionX Debt Capital makes maiden investment in PharmEasy parent firm
Britannia Industries' shares jump nearly 10% after Q2 profit beat
upGrad to invest $30 mn to launch 10 global campuses in US, India next year
Google may face a third CCI fine in less than a month. Now for Android TV
Is Elon Musk rewriting the HR rulebook at Twitter?
Bandhan Bank, UPL, Macrotech and Nykaa offer highest upside potential
Maruti chalks out road to FY24 with 2.4-million production capacity
Maruti production cost has remained constant for years: R C Bhargava
Edtech pioneer Ronnie Screwvala to build world's largest tech school
You are here: Home » Companies » News
EvolutionX Debt Capital makes maiden investment in PharmEasy parent firm
Business Standard

Vodafone may have to raise tariffs to meet a Rs 6,400 cr shortfall by Sept

Goldman Sachs said Vi would need a sharp capital raise or a tariff increase to remain competitive. It is the only telco which has not yet given a timeline to launch its 5G services

Topics
Vodafone Idea | telcos debt | Vodafone

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

vodafone, idea, VI

Vodafone Idea may have to raise tariffs or finalise its fundraising quickly to avoid a cash shortfall to the tune of Rs 6,400 crore by September 2023, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report, citing analysts, said if the loss-making telecom service provider fails to raise fresh capital soon, it may have to boost its average revenue per user significantly, or ARPU, to service a debt repayment of Rs 9,600 crore in the next 12 months.

The company has been trying to raise Rs 20,000 crore in debt-equity from outside investors since 2020. While promoters Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group Plc provided an equity infusion of Rs 4,500 crore earlier this financial year, more was needed.

According to the company, it has to pay around Rs 9,600 crore of debt by September next year, but the gross cash balance until September 2022 was just Rs 200 crore. The telco needs cash to roll out its 5G services and also invest in the existing 4G network to remain afloat against its rivals Jio.

"So without a capital raise, ARPU for Vi will have to rise by Rs 35 for the company to be able to meet its immediate repayment needs by Sep' 23," Goldman Sachs said, adding the upcoming debt repayment is likely to put more pressure on VI's capex ability.

The global brokerage said Vodafone Idea would need a sharp capital raise or a tariff increase to remain competitive. It expects a tariff increase is likely this quarter.

Vi has not yet given a timeline for its 5G services launch.

"Vi has bought enough 5G spectrum and requires capital only for rolling out the network, but aggressive deployment is dependent on the company's ability to raise more capital, especially as peers are gearing up for faster 5G deployments," ICICI Securities said.

Vi's CEO Akshaya Moondra has downplayed 5G worries, saying the handset ecosystem would take time to evolve and the telco would be able to roll out the latest services quickly if the funding could be secured in a few months.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vodafone Idea

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 12:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.