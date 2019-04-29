Volkswagen India to merge 3 companies to save cost and boost sales

It’s been an insignificant player in the Indian passenger car market with a paltry 2 per cent share, despite selling its products here for over 17 years. And like many other European and US car makers, Volkswagen group’s high cost of production, failure to indigenise quickly and problems with consumer service reputation have plagued its brands for years.

If that was not enough, it was hit by the global impact of the scandal involving cheating on emission norms, which inevitably hit sales. Undeterred by its chequered past, however, the German giant is now making a third major ...