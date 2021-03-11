Volkswagen's Scania uncovers suspected bribery for India bus contracts

-
ALSO READ
Sweden's Scania admits misconduct in India after contract-for-bribes report
Decoded: How Sebi's 'risk-o-meter' grading of MF schemes helps investors
Volkswagen boosts investment in electric, autonomous car tech to $86 bn
Former Volkswagen boss Winterkorn faces trial on second set of charges
Volkswagen returns to profit as global automobile markets recover
-
Volkswagen AG’s Swedish truck brand Scania has investigated and discovered evidence that employees in India were involved in bribing local officials for bus contracts.
The company has taken measures to address the suspected corruption, Scania spokeswoman Karin Hallstan said by phone. Managers who were potentially involved have left the company and Scania has stopped selling buses in India.
Bribes of as much as 65,000 euro ($77,300) were allegedly paid to officials at state bus companies in India in at least 19 cases, German public broadcaster ZDF reported earlier Tuesday, citing an internal investigation report. Scania is also alleged to have falsified vehicle documents and registration papers for 100 trucks in order to be able to sell them to a state-owned coal mining company in the country, according to the report.
Scania found a number of incidents where there were suspicions of bribery, and “a few cases in which there was evidence that private dealers have paid bribes, which is completely unacceptable,” he told Swedish public broadcaster SVT.
The company found misconduct related to bus orders from local authorities between 2013 and 2017, VW’s commercial-vehicle unit Traton said in an emailed statement. Traton comprises the Scania and MAN brands as well as a smaller truck operation in Brazil.
Traton said the US Justice Department’s external monitor related to its diesel-emissions scandal was informed of the case a year ago.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU