Volkswagen to rationalise dealer network, tap smaller towns for growth

Volkswagen Passenger Cars, the brand that accounts for the lion’s share of sales at Volkswagen Group India, sees the slowdown in recent months delaying its goal of growing from just around 1.7 per cent to 3 per cent market share by a year or two. But it will, meanwhile, rationalise its dealer network, tap smaller towns for growth, and focus on the SUV segment.

