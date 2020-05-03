Voltas Beko betting on product development to tide over Covid-19 lockdown

Since Voltas’ re-entry into the consumer durables market as a joint venture Voltas Beko, life has been increasingly difficult: First, a prolonged dip in consumer spending and then a bolt from the blue in the form of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a Deloitte report, the Covid impact is expected to be felt acutely in the consumer durable sector as it has a high dependence on China for imports.

India imports almost half of its completely built units of consumer durables from China. In addition, India also imports the bulk of its consumer durables components from China. This ...