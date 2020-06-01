Voltas' consumer business delivers a cool surprise in Q4, posts 20% growth

Voltas' stock surged over 12 per cent on Monday, after the air-conditioning equipment major reported a strong performance for March quarter (Q4). The better-than-expected results were announced on Friday evening.

The company’s Unitary Cooling Products (UCP) or Consumer segment posted a strong 20 per cent year-on-year growth despite lockdown impacting sales during the latter part of March. Profit margin, too, was strong at 14.6 per cent. The company said based on sales at multi-brand outlets, Voltas maintained its market leadership in room air conditioners with its share ...