Voltas outperforms peers in a challenging quarter marred by lockdowns

Voltas impressed with its June quarter performance, outperforming peers in a challenging quarter marred by lockdowns. Though the impact on revenues and profits was visible, the positive was its ability to expand its market leadership in the air conditioner business.

Voltas' year-to-date market share stood at 26.2 per cent at the end of June quarter (24.2 per cent in previous quarter). Within segments, Voltas also gained share in inverter ACs. The unitary cooling products segment (primarily AC’s) saw revenues decline almost 60 per cent year-on-year as sales were ...