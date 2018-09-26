Volume upgrades, rural uptick, new launches boost M&M earnings outlook

Volume upgrades for its utility vehicle portfolio and expectations of robust tractor sales could help Mahindra & Mahindra post strong earnings growth over the next two fiscal years. The upgrades come on the back of better-than-expected sales of the recently launched multi-utility vehicle Marazzo.

Given the strong response, analysts believe the product will sell about 4,000 units a month as against earlier expectations of 1,500-2,000 units per month. The other trigger for the stock is new launches, such as the S201 — a compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) scheduled to be ...