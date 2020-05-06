Volume worries to keep Container Corporation stock under pressure

The stock gained 4.6 per cent in trade on Wednesday after the company indicated that it was surrendering some of the terminals to the railways over commercial and business viability considerations. The 15 terminals operated by the company on land, leased from the railways, contributed about Rs 278 crore to its FY19 turnover. This, coupled with concessional rates on transport of empty containers, market share gains and lower impact on import traffic are the other positives for the stock.

An analyst at a foreign brokerage believes that the company, given its balance sheet and debt free status, could gain market share from other rail operators as well as from the road segment. The services the company can offer to customers including free storage at its multiple inland container depots and container freight stations and a credit period that is unlikely to be matched by other players, he said. Further, given the slowdown and weak balance sheets of competition, Concor is in a better position to take advantage of a recovery.

Analysts, however, say that the rally could fizzle out given that its decision to curtail operations might not have a significant impact with only 4 per cent of its overall revenues being contributed by the impacted terminals. Moreover, some of the terminals, the company shifted out from, have been moved to handling facilities nearby which are owned by Container Corporation.

The main worry for the company is the pressure on volumes. Concor’s container volumes were down nearly 3 per cent in FY20. The situation worsened in April with total container volumes at Port in Mumbai down 37 per cent year-on-year. The steep fall was largely due to exports, which are down about 55 per cent. Analysts expect export volumes to fall by up to 80 per cent in May; imports, which were down 20 per cent in April, too, could fall as demand drops further.

The purchase of railway land continues to be a major overhang for the stock as the value pegged at Rs 8,000 crore could wipe out its cash and increase debt. The lack of clarity on this as well as the delay in divestment of its stake by the government given the economic conditions will keep the stock range-bound.