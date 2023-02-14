JUST IN
Adani Enterprises Q3 results: Net consolidated profit rises 695% in Q3FY23
HAL has order book of Rs 84,000 cr, another Rs 50,000 cr in pipeline: CMD
Torrent Pharmaceuticals forays into OTC segment with calcium supplement
Boeing cuts India's aviation mkt outlook to 2,210 new jets over next 20 yrs
US-based cloud communications firm Twilio lays off 17% of workforce
Adani Group likely to repay short-term commercial paper debt: Bankers
Served fair: Zomato, Swiggy cap password sharing for loyalty schemes
Adani crisis unlikely to spill over to other Indian conglomerates
Top headlines: Adani hires Grant Thornton, Jio aims 100% 5G coverage
Dabur weighs acquisitions to expand across India, SE Asia amid competition
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Adani Enterprises Q3 results: Net consolidated profit rises 700% in Q3FY23
icon-arrow-left
HAL in talks with four nations to sell its light-combat aircraft Tejas
Business Standard

Vrindavan, Bengaluru among most booked Valentine's Day destinations: Report

Average duration of stays increases from last year; people willing to travel on weekdays: OYO

Topics
valentines day | OYO Hotels & Homes | OYO Rooms

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Photo: OYO Hotels & Homes
Budget-friendly properties remain the go-to accommodation option for majority travellers, while some consumers are willing to spend on premium properties

Vrindavan, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are the top three booked destinations for hotels this Valentine’s Day in that order, said hospitality company OYO on Tuesday citing its data.

Vrindavan’s hotel bookings increased 231 per cent from last year; it was followed by Bengaluru (51 per cent), Hyderabad (47 per cent), Pune (45 per cent), Kolkata (38 per cent), Chennai (35 per cent), and Mumbai (19 per cent).

A majority of travellers are opting for hill stations over beach destinations for their Valentine’s Day vacation. The average duration of all stays has increased from 2 days in 2022 to 4 days in 2023, indicating consumer demand for longer trips: a trend popularised after the coronavirus pandemic started easing.

Budget-friendly properties remain the go-to accommodation option for majority travellers, while some consumers are willing to spend on premium properties.

“It is interesting to note that people are now willing to travel on weekdays as well when there is a good opportunity. The booking trend clearly shows that people in smaller cities are also as ambitious as their counterparts in metros when it comes to spending on experiences,” said an OYO spokesperson.

As Valentine’s Day is on a Tuesday, booking trends indicate that consumers are keen to combine it with the weekend.

The company said there is a nearly 35 per cent increase in bookings for Valentine’s Day. This is similar to the record spike in demand recently during the Republic Day week, a public holiday weekend that witnessed a spike in demand for leisure destinations after the peak holiday season. On January 26, Goa clocked in the highest share in bookings at around 75 per cent.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on valentines day

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 14:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.