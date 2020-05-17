JUST IN
General insurers brace for a rise in non-Coronavirus claims after lockdown
Wabco, ZF Friedchshafen get merger clearance from Chinese regulator's

Wabco India, a part of Wabco Holdings and a supplier for commercial vehicle industry, said that all required regulatory approvals have now been received and Wabco and ZF expect to close the merger

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Wabco Holdings Inc and ZF Friedrichshafen AG will merge soon. Photo: Shutterstock

Wabco Holdings Inc and ZF Friedrichshafen AG have announced that they received the regulatory clearance from Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation for the merger. Wabco India, which is part of Wabco Holdings and a supplier for commercial vehicle industry, said that all required regulatory approvals have now been received and Wabco and ZF expect to close the merger.
First Published: Sun, May 17 2020. 02:02 IST

