Wall Street is beginning to see renewed vigour in Cognizant: CEO Humphries

After showing signs of a revival in growth in its last quarterly earnings, IT services company Cognizant sees 2020 as a year of execution to get its bellwether tag back. In Chennai recently to attend the company’s board meet, the firm’s CEO Brian Humphries spoke to T E Narasimhan & Gireesh Babu about the company’s plans and how India remains critical.

Edited excerpts: Is Q4 performance indication of a turnaround for Cognizant? When can the company match its industry peers in revenue growth? We have beaten Wall Street estimates for three quarters in a row now. In ...