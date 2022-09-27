Walmart on a drive to attract Indian sellers to its Canadian marketplace

-
ALSO READ
Canada starts clearing visa backlog, to process applications by 2022-end
Can open networks for digital commerce take on Amazon & Walmart?
Walmart India team playing key role in innovation: CEO Doug McMillon
India-Canada second round free-trade agreement talks start next week
Why is 'Canadian Warren Buffett' Prem Watsa, so bullish on India?
-
US retail giant Walmart held a day-long Global Seller Summit in Delhi today to take Indian companies to Canada market through its ecommerce marketplace. Walmart is one of Canada’s most popular brands. It operates more than 400 stores nationwide and is one of the largest online retailers and fastest growing marketplace platforms in Canada.
Close to 500 Indian manufacturers, brands and sellers attended to hear from local and global Walmart experts, logistics and fintech service providers, and Indian companies that are already using Walmart Marketplace.
Michelle Mi, VP-Emerging Markets and Business Development, Global Sourcing, Walmart, said, “We are focused on building long-term relationships with even more Indian companies. Helping sellers build their business in the US and establish themselves in Canada with Walmart Marketplace underscores our confidence in the potential of these markets for Indian sellers as we work towards building our exports from India to $10 billion a year by 2027.”
Walmart is undertaking this summit before the winter holiday season in North America, as its one of the busiest time of the year for retailers. Walmart data shows that customers start researching their holiday buys in October, with steady sales throughout November and December
Walmart is preparing to help Indian sellers take advantage of this key shopping season with tools like Walmart Fulfillment Services (for fast and easy shipping) and Walmart Connect (for targeted seasonal promotions). Some of the brands that are already using Walmart marketplace include Welspun, Rage Coffee and Mensa Brands.
In 2020, Walmart had announced to triple its exports of goods from India from around $3 billion to $10 billion each year by 2027. Indian exports via Walmart included apparel, homeware, jewellery, etc. Walmart sees outstanding potential for Indian sellers in highly searched categories like home, apparel, leather accessories, and beauty and personal care.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 20:21 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU