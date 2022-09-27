Walmart on a drive to attract Indian sellers to its Canadian marketplace

US retail giant held a day-long Global Seller Summit in Delhi today to take to market through its ecommerce marketplace. is one of Canada’s most popular brands. It operates more than 400 stores nationwide and is one of the largest online and fastest growing marketplace platforms in .

Close to 500 Indian manufacturers, brands and sellers attended to hear from local and global experts, logistics and fintech service providers, and that are already using Walmart Marketplace.

Michelle Mi, VP-Emerging Markets and Business Development, Global Sourcing, Walmart, said, “We are focused on building long-term relationships with even more . Helping sellers build their business in the US and establish themselves in with Walmart Marketplace underscores our confidence in the potential of these markets for Indian sellers as we work towards building our exports from India to $10 billion a year by 2027.”

Walmart is undertaking this summit before the winter holiday season in North America, as its one of the busiest time of the year for . Walmart data shows that customers start researching their holiday buys in October, with steady sales throughout November and December

Walmart is preparing to help Indian sellers take advantage of this key shopping season with tools like Walmart Fulfillment Services (for fast and easy shipping) and Walmart Connect (for targeted seasonal promotions). Some of the brands that are already using Walmart marketplace include Welspun, Rage Coffee and Mensa Brands.

In 2020, Walmart had announced to triple its exports of goods from India from around $3 billion to $10 billion each year by 2027. Indian exports via Walmart included apparel, homeware, jewellery, etc. Walmart sees outstanding potential for Indian sellers in highly searched categories like home, apparel, leather accessories, and beauty and personal care.