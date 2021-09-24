Walmart's Myntra to host biggest fashion sale event of festive season

Walmart-owned fashion online fashion retailer said it is hosting its sale event ‘Big Fashion Festival’, between October 3 and 10. Early Access dates for Insiders, Myntra’s loyalty programme members, are October 1 and 2. The upcoming edition of Big Fashion Festival, will offer a selection from about 7000 brands, offering the largest-ever collection of about 10 lakh styles, making it one of the biggest fashion events in the country, this festive season.

The 8-day event offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for shoppers to pick the latest designs and styles, especially ethnic wear, from popular brands like BIBA, W, Libas, Anouk. expects over 1.1 million first-time shoppers to shop for their festive needs during the event. This time, more brands than ever before, offer domestic and international brands including Mango, H&M, Puma, Marks & Spencer, along with a focus on regional festive ensembles.

“There are many new brands across categories and have put up the best edition of the marquee event, which is the most awaited and sought-after by both shoppers and brands alike,” said Amar Nagaram, CEO Myntra. “We are delighted to usher in the festive season with the Big Fashion Festival and make this year’s festive shopping the most memorable one for our growing customer base.”

In addition to ethnic wear, shoppers have a plethora of options at best value offers from various brands and across several other categories. These include kids and women’s wear, home décor, watches and wearables, jewellery, men’s wear, beauty and personal care, footwear and gifting.

The first-time shoppers will also get coupons worth Rs 1000 that can be used for future purchases from across categories. The new users will be able to get free shipping for a month. New users on Myntra can anticipate a one-time special cost saving on their first purchase during the event.

Last year, Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival witnessed an overwhelming response from shoppers across the country, with over 14 million shoppers flanking the platform on Day 1 of the event. This year Myntra said it is focused on making the Big Fashion Festival even trendier, bigger and better than its previous editions.