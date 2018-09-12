Walmart to Google, which e-commerce major will wear Indian retail crown?

It’s not the end of the year yet and may therefore be too early to give a verdict. But 2018 has seen enough disruption in the retail space already to possibly determine the landscape of the sector in the months and years to come.

If Jack Ma is hanging up his boots at Chinese e-commerce major Alibaba in a surprise transition, two American giants, Walmart and Amazon, are scripting changes in Indian retail like never before. Adding suspense to the game are players like Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries, which is preparing to roll out e-commerce with the power of Jio, and others ...