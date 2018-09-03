WalmartLabs hires Appsfly's entire engineering team to work for Walmart

Close on the heels of Walmart’s $16 billion investment in Flipkart, WalmartLabs, the technology arm of the US retail giant has made its first ever Indian acquisition. The company has brought onboard the entire team of engineers from Bengaluru-based Appsfly, which built a system for micro apps to get hosted and streamed on any platform

The six-member Appsfly team will join Labs’ team and will work on delivering engaging, consistent shopping experiences to Walmart’s customers. WalmartLabs also powers the retail firm’s e-commerce offering the world over in addition to technology acquired through JD.com.

Hari Vasudev, country head & vice-president for technology at Labs India said, “As a key market of growth and expansion, this is an important step we have taken in India. At Walmart, innovation is our DNA and our teams are invested in creating a seamless experience to let customers shop anytime and anywhere.”

WalmartLabs has been on the lookout for startups to acquire as early as 2015, and despite engaging in talks with several of them did not make any acquisitions until now. seems to be stepping on the pedal in India, after picking up a 77 per cent stake in the country’s largest e-commerce marketplace

Apart from Walmart, other global technology have also dipped their feet into acquiring players in the Indian startup space. Last year, Google acquired Bengaluru-based Halli Labs to supplement its initiative, in what was seen as an acqui-hire. Facebook had acquired Little Eye Labs in 2014, followed by Twitter acquiring missed call marketing platform ZipDial in 2015.

This is the second coming of global tech firms acquiring Indian firms. Back in 2012 Amazon acquired Junglee.com which gave it an early foothold in India’s then-emerging online shopping sector. eBay had made an even earlier entry into the country with the acquisition of Baazee.com in 2005, making it the first US e-commerce major to step into India.

India over the years has emerged as a hub for technology talent, even in the retail technology space. Target and Tesco are among the other two large global retailers who have teams in India, despite not having a retail presence in the country.