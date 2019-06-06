Walt Disney, Byju's jointly roll out a new learning app for children

Company and firm are jointly rolling out a new leaning app targeted at children aged 6-8 years, said on Thursday. Disney. Early Learn app will feature Disney cartoon characters in new course material designed for class 1-3 students.

For Byju’s, the announcement marks its foray into a new category. At present, its Learning App, the company’s core platform launched in 2015, offers courses in class 4-12 category, and for various competitive exams.

For Disney, the partnership is a first in space. While the contours of the partnership were not revealed, sources said the two would share the revenue on sales of the new product. Sources added that Byju's would look to leverage the Disney-partnered course content in international markets like the US, where it is preparing to launch soon. The new app will offer personalised learning programmes featuring Disney’s timeless stories and characters from Disney Princess, Frozen, Cars, and Toy Story franchises, Byju’s said. The courses are in the form of videos, games, stories, and interactive quizzes. It also has worksheets with capabilities for parents to track their children’s learning.





“Byju’s pedagogy and content expertise are enhanced by the compelling storytelling of Disney in this app and will give a strong head start to the way young children learn their first concepts in India,” said Byju Raveendran, founder and chief executive officer, Byju’s.

“With Byju’s, we are excited to offer another unique way for kids in India to interact with Disney characters on a platform they value,” said Veronica Cabalina, regional director, for APAC.