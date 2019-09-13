Walt Disney plans aggressive subscription revenue push for Hotstar

Just a few months after acquiring live-streaming platform Hotstar from Rupert Murdoch in India, Walt Disney Company has charted out an aggressive plan to push for greater subscription revenues for the over-the-top (OTT) player.

Disney is targeting 50 per cent of Hotstar’s total revenues from subscriptions in the next three to four years — a huge increase from the current 7-8 per cent. For Disney, which bought the OTT business as well as the Star TV channels as part of a global deal, the shift from a largely advertising-led OTT model to one that is subscription-led, is among ...