Warburg ups stake in IPO-bound mortgage lender Home First Finance to 30.62%

-
ALSO READ
Warburg Pincus invests Rs 700 cr to acquire stake in Home First Finance
Warburg Pincus invests Rs 700 cr to acquire stake in Home First Finance
NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi's go-ahead for Initial public offering
Not enthused by current offers, lenders may seek fresh bids for DHFL
boAt's Make-in-India plans set sail after $100-mn funding from Warburg
-
Private equity major Warburg Pincus on Thursday said it has increased its stake in IPO-bound mortgage lender Home First Finance Company by 5 per cent to 30.62 per cent.
It, however, did not reveal the financial details for the transaction which had recently received RBI approval.
The private equity major has acquired the stake from existing shareholders of the financier, as per an official statement.
"This transaction will help Home First diversify its shareholder's base and boost stakeholder's confidence in the growth of the company," as per the statement.
It can be noted that recent media reports have suggested that the company, which also counts on Warburg's peers True North and GIC among its shareholders, is looking for an over Rs 1,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) sometime soon.
The statement said Warburg Pincus considers this as a great opportunity to expand its investments in the financial services sector in India and believes that the existing association will help Home First to further strengthen its financial position and growth prospects.
The 2010-founded Home First has a significant presence in the urbanized regions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and has sanctioned over 50,000 home loans.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU