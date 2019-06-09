Warehousing sees surge in private equity investment and leasing activity

Warehousing as a sector is witnessing rapid growth, with a surge in private equity (PE) investment and leasing activity. Institutional capital in the sector is estimated to grow to Rs 50,000 crore by 2020, says real estate consultancy Knight Frank India. “Of all the PE investments in India in real estate, 26 per cent have come into warehousing alone.

Also, the average ticket size of leasing activities have risen in 2018. This has led to organised warehousing leasing activity witness a growth of 80 per cent in 2018," said Balbir Singh Khalsa, national director at Knight ...