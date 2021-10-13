Was in talks for acquiring Zee but never planned hostile takeover: RIL

The corporate battle between Enterprises and its largest shareholder, Invesco, took an interesting turn with Invesco revealing for the first time that it had facilitated talks for a merger between media owned by and ZEEL in February.

Reliance Industries, which owns Network18 Media and its subsidiary, TV18 Broadcast, accepted that it was in talks for an acquisition of ZEEL but did not go ahead with the transaction after talks between Invesco and ZEEL promoters broke down.

In a statement, Reliance said in February-March this year, that Invesco, an 18 per cent shareholder in ZEEL, had assisted Reliance in arranging discussions directly between its representatives and ZEEL MD & CEO, “We had made a broad proposal for merger of our media properties with Zee at fair valuations of Zee and all our properties. The valuations of Zee and our properties were arrived at based on the same parameters. The proposal sought to harness the strengths of all the merging entities and would have helped to create substantial value for all, including the shareholders of Zee,” RIL said in a statement.

Reliance said it always endeavours to continue with the existing management of the investee and reward them for their performance. Accordingly, the proposal included continuation of Goenka as MD and issue of (employee stock options) to the management, including Goenka.

“However, differences arose between Goenka and Invesco with respect to a requirement of the founding family for increasing their stake by subscribing to preferential warrants. The investors seemed to be of the view that the founders could always increase their stake through market purchases,” Reliance said, adding that it respects all founders and has never resorted to any hostile transactions in the past and hence it did not proceed further.

currently has a joint venture with American media major Viacom Inc for making movies and television content. Zee and Viacom 18 compete in the entertainment genre.

Between January and now, the TV18 share price has risen by 50 per cent while its parent, Network18 Media’s share price is up 103 per cent. ZEEL shares are up by 37 per cent to Rs 319 a share as on Wednesday. The total market valuation of ZEEL is Rs 30,472 crore while TV18 and Network18’s joint market value was Rs 14,732 crore.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Invesco retaliated to ZEE saying it had just facilitated the talks between RIL and Zee. On Tuesday, Zee had said that Invesco had approached with a merger proposal on behalf of a rival company which, if accepted, would have led to a loss of Rs 10,000 crore for ZEEL’s shareholders. ZEE had not revealed the name of Reliance

“’We wish to make clear that the potential transaction proposed by Reliance (the “strategic group” referenced but not disclosed in the 12 October communication by Zee) was negotiated by and between Reliance and Punit Goenka, Zee MD and CEO, and others associated with Zee’s promoter family. The role of Invesco, as Zee’s single largest shareholder, was to help facilitate that potential transaction and nothing more,” Invesco said.

Invesco said it has made various efforts over the last two years to bring Zee back to good health and discussions around strategic alignments have been just one part of this effort. “Zee’s October 12 disclosure is yet another tactic to delay an EGM (extraordinary general meeting) that will give the shareholders their right under Indian law to vote for a slate of independent trustees and pave the way for a healthier future for Zee,” it said.

On Tuesday, Zee had said as per Invesco’s proposal, the strategic partner was to have a majority stake in the merged entity and Goenka was offered to remain as the MD&CEO of the merged entity. “The shares of ZEEL were valued at Rs 220 per share, with total valuation of the public shareholding of the company at Rs 21,129 crore and the value of entities owned by the strategic group was considered at Rs 17,500 crore," Zee had said.

ZEEL had said as per the plan presented by the strategic group, it was to infuse approx Rs 14,000 crore of cash into the merged entity, which would have led to the strategic group’s stake in the merged entity to increase to around 60 per cent.

The entire war of words between Invesco and ZEEL shows that the minority shareholders were not in the loop about the acquisition talks till Tuesday. “If Invesco has all along been playing matchmaker, they should have disclosed it at the time of the EGM requisition. The fact that Invesco was a motivated shareholder requisitioning an EGM would not now be lost on other shareholders. Also, if Invesco is proposing six new Directors, can these directors be considered Independent,” asked Shriram Subramanian, Founder and MD of proxy advisory firm, Ingovern Research Services.

ZEEL’s fight with Invesco and OFI Global China funds, holding 18 per cent stake, started after the funds asked the board on September 11th to remove three directors including Goenka – citing corporate governance lapses. The company also asked the company to call an EGM to appoint six of its directors. While two directors, Ashok Kurien and Manish Chokhani quit a day before the annual general meeting of shareholders, Goenka stayed on. Within days, Zee board announced a merger with Sony and a due diligence is currently.

Invesco later moved the against Zee. The Zee board later called a board meeting to discuss the EGM proposal but rejected Invesco’s request. Zee also sued Invesco in the Bombay High Court which adjourned the matter till October 21.