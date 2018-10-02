We achieved 10% organic revenue growth in Q3: PepsiCo's Indra Nooyi

India grew its sales during the June-August period, it said on Tuesday in the regulatory filings globally.

Its organic sales in the country saw a double-digit growth, but growth remained at mid-single digit due to volatility in the rate of the rupee. This is the fourth consecutive quarter of growth that the has reported for the India market.

“In Q3 2018, we achieved 10 per cent organic growth in developing and emerging markets with solid growth across many of our key international markets,” said Indra Nooyi, chairwoman,

One of the top three markets in Asia, West Asia Middle East & North Africa region, India helped it post double-digit growth for the region, said in an investor call.





The cola major’s fortunes turned in the December quarter when it begin to witness growth in sales, after several quarters of shrinking revenue. Analysts say franchising of additional territories in the country to its largest bottler in the region – Varun Beverages – helped it come out of the downward spiral.

Nooyi on Tuesday said the firm would come up with a new flavour for in India. PepsiCo began producing Doritos, a global snacks brand, locally last year.