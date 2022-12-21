JUST IN
Indira IVF to invest Rs 60 cr for diagnostics foray over next 5 years
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

We aim to help 300 Indian startups set up in Canada by 2025: TBDC chief

The country is opening its gates to 500,000 migrants in each of the next three years, hoping a sizable number will be potential entrepreneurs

Topics
Indian start-ups | Canada | startup ecosystem

Namit Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Vikram Khurana

Canada has emerged as one of the most favoured destinations not only among students pursuing higher education but also among young entrepreneurs. The country is opening its gates to 500,000 migrants in each of the next three years, hoping a sizable number will be potential entrepreneurs. The Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC) has been at the forefront in helping future entrepreneurs to set up shop in Tornoto. Serial entrepreneur Vikram Khurana, who is also the Chair at TBDC and CEO of Brampton BHive, an incubator for international startups set up in partnership with the city of Brampton and its Innovation District, talks to Namit Gupta about TBDC’s value proposition for those moving into Canada permanently. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 07:00 IST

