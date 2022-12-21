We aim to help 300 Indian startups set up in Canada by 2025: TBDC chief

has emerged as one of the most favoured destinations not only among students pursuing higher education but also among young entrepreneurs. The country is opening its gates to 500,000 migrants in each of the next three years, hoping a sizable number will be potential entrepreneurs. The Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC) has been at the forefront in helping future entrepreneurs to set up shop in Tornoto. Serial entrepreneur Vikram Khurana, who is also the Chair at TBDC and CEO of Brampton BHive, an incubator for international startups set up in partnership with the city of Brampton and its Innovation District, talks to Namit Gupta about TBDC’s value proposition for those moving into permanently. Edited excerpts: