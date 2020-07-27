We are betting big on data boom in India: Yotta Solutions CEO Sunil Gupta

The Hiranandani Group last year announced its foray into the data centre space with its subsidiary Yotta Infrastructure Solutions. Yotta is a managed data centre service provider that designs, builds, and operates large-scale data parks in India. it recently unveiled a data centre in Navi Mumbai.

The group will be investing around Rs 15,000 crore over the years in Navi Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai. Sunil Gupta, Yotta Infrastructure's Managing Partner & CEO, spoke to T E Narasimhan about how the company is planning to cash on India's digital revolution and plans to set up data ...